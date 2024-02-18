Persistent strikes on Gaza lead to rising worries in Israeli economy

(MENAFN) The Israeli economy has been grappling with significant challenges attributed to the ongoing conflict and persistent attacks on Palestine, resulting in a host of economic repercussions for Tel Aviv. With falling demand, escalating costs, and labor shortages, Israel faces mounting economic strains.



Since October, Israel's assaults on the Gaza Strip have intensified, resulting in a tragic loss of civilian lives, with an estimated toll of around 30,000 casualties. Reports indicate that Israel has mobilized approximately 350,000 civilians to serve as reservists, further straining societal and economic resources.



The Bank of Israel, in a November report, highlighted the substantial economic toll of the reserve troop mobilization, estimating it to amount to USD630 million weekly. This figure does not fully encapsulate the broader economic ramifications, including reduced demand, labor shortages stemming from Palestinian and foreign worker shortages, and other consequential factors.



As Israel persists in its military actions against Palestine, the economic burden is anticipated to escalate. The expansion of attacks and resultant casualties exacerbates the economic challenges faced by the nation.



In response to the conflict, the Israeli government imposed an embargo on Palestinian workers, aiming to bolster its security measures. However, this decision precipitated a supply shock within the economy, further complicating economic dynamics. Amir Yaron, governor of the Bank of Israel, emphasized to CNBC the adverse impact of this embargo on the Israeli economy.



Media reports suggest that the monthly costs associated with the embargo on Palestinian employees could soar to USD1 billion, according to statements from the Israeli Finance Ministry. These developments underscore the complex interplay between geopolitical tensions and economic stability, posing formidable challenges for Israel as it navigates through this period of unrest and uncertainty.

