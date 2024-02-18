Russia Keeps One Missile Carrier In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 18, Russia has two ships in the Black Sea, including one Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to four missiles.
The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
There is one Russian ship in the Sea of Azov, and no missile carriers.
In the Mediterranean, there are two enemy ships, including one Kalibr carrier, with a total volley of up to eight missiles.
As reported, the head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command, Natalia Humeniuk, said that the missile threat from the sea has not disappeared, and that Russians continue to set up logistics and infrastructure in Crimea, moving property from Novorossiysk to Sevastopol and back.
