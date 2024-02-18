Russians Shell Nikopol District Twice At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district twice at night with artillery.

The head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak said this on Telegram, Ukrinform reported.

"In the middle of the night, the Russians fired twice at the area with heavy artillery. The Nikopol and Myrivska community were hit," he said.

Enemy attacks, Kryvyi Rih districts

Lysak emphasized that no people were injured during the shelling. In other districts of the Dnipro region, there were no attacks overnight.

As reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 82 combat engagements took place over the past day. In total, the enemy launched 13 missiles and 104 air strikes and fired 169 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.