Withfeeling Masters The Art Of Crafting Sonic Identities That Resonate With Audiences Worldwide

At the core of WithFeeling's ethos is the belief that sound is more than just an auditory experience; it's a language, a medium, and a tool for storytelling. The agency aims to“spark engagement, performance, and connection” by creating soundscapes that resonate with people's emotions. Whether it's crafting the sonic identity for Saudi Arabia's National Development Fund or composing immersive soundscapes for Riyadh Expo 2030, WithFeeling captures the essence of a brand or event and translates it into an auditory experience.

WithFeeling takes a strategic approach to sonic branding, understanding that sound can fuel business growth. The agency employs a five-step approach to create a brand's sonic identity, ensuring that it's not just heard but also remembered. Their mantra,“once heard, never forgotten,” encapsulates the lasting impact they aim to achieve.

Music has the power to evoke a myriad of emotions, and WithFeeling leverages this to create original compositions that mark special occasions and epic moments. Their work ranges from orchestral scores to modern commercial hits, all tailored to suit the specific needs of the project.

The agency also specialises in sound design, creating ever-changing narratives made of rhythms, notes, and other wonderful sounds that complete an experience, be it physical or digital.

Voice carries its own unique tone and personality, and WithFeeling understands the importance of selecting the right voice to establish deep connections with people.

One of WithFeeling's most notable projects was the Expo 2020 Dubai. The agency led the sound strategy for the event, composing its iconic original theme song,“This is Our Time,” which topped the charts in the MENA region. The song was written and produced by Joe Dickinson, a key member of the WithFeeling team.

Another significant project was their collaboration with the Royal Commission for Riyadh in their bid to host Expo 2030. WithFeeling composed a series of immersive soundscapes for the official reception in Paris, setting the tone for the event.

One of the most compelling aspects of WithFeeling's portfolio is the glowing testimonials from clients and collaborators. David Morgan, Executive Producer at What's Possible Group, praises the agency for its creative options in sound design and efficiency. Dr. Joe Bennett, Professor at Berklee College of Music, commends the agency's professionalism and attention to detail, particularly in the 'Song for Expo 2020' project. These testimonials not only serve as a testament to WithFeeling's expertise but also highlight the broad range of industries and projects they've been involved in.

As the Co-Founder and Managing Director, Chris Atkins brings a wealth of experience to WithFeeling. With over 20 years in the industry, Chris has worked with global brands like BBC World Service and Expo 2020 Dubai. His leadership and vision have been instrumental in shaping the agency's unique approach to sonic branding.

Joe Dickinson, the esteemed Chief Music Officer, is another key player in the WithFeeling team. With a talent for creating compositions in any style imaginable, Joe has worked with international brands like McDonald's, Nivea, and Sony. His versatility and commitment to quality make him an invaluable asset to the agency.

WithFeeling's work is not confined to any geographical boundaries. Their projects span across continents, from crafting the sonic identity for the National Development Fund in Saudi Arabia to composing the theme song for Expo 2020 Dubai. This global reach allows them to adapt their sonic strategies to resonate with diverse audiences, making them a truly international agency.

As brands increasingly recognise the importance of sound in their marketing strategies, the role of agencies like WithFeeling is set to grow. With their comprehensive suite of services, from original music compositions to sound design and brand voices, they are well-positioned to lead this sonic revolution.

In today's competitive market, creating a distinct“Brand Experience through Sound” is increasingly vital. This guide delves into the critical role that sonic branding plays in crafting an indelible brand experience.

Soundscapes, jingles, and sonic logos act as the foundational elements of your brand's auditory identity, making it instantly identifiable and unforgettable.

Building emotional bonds and bolstering brand recognition are central to enhancing your brand's experience through sound.

Understanding the mental and neurological aspects of sound can assist in shaping a brand experience that deeply resonates with your target audience.

Whether you're refreshing your brand or undergoing a complete transformation, integrating sound into the experience can make the transition smooth for your customers.

The sounds from the past have a unique ability to transport us back to specific moments, offering brands a chance to create lasting impressions that go beyond mere recognition.

Whether you operate in retail, healthcare, or technology, the sound elements you select can either make or break your brand identity. A well-planned sonic strategy can set you apart from competitors in any industry.

The influence of sound on brand identity is undeniable, but it's not a one-size-fits-all solution. Crafting a unique auditory experience requires a significant investment of time and resources.

Embarking on a journey in sonic branding necessitates a deep understanding of your brand's core values and essence. This understanding serves as your guiding compass in selecting the right auditory elements.

Before even contemplating what your brand should sound like, WithFeeling delves deep into your brand's DNA, encompassing its mission, vision, values, and the emotions you aim to evoke.

Once the brand's essence is clear, WithFeeling identifies the various points where sonic branding can be effectively utilised, from signature sound logos in advertisements to mood-setting playlists in retail spaces.

Beyond immediate touchpoints, WithFeeling also focuses on creating extended brand music tracks for various settings, ensuring a consistent auditory experience that complements your brand's visual and textual elements.

WithFeeling takes it a step further by curating brand-specific playlists for different scenarios, carefully designed to reflect your brand's personality and engage your audience emotionally.

The key to a successful sonic branding strategy lies in its cohesion. Every auditory element must harmonise with your brand's overall identity.

As technology advances, new opportunities for brands to make an impact through sound are emerging, from voice-activated devices to AI-generated music.

In a busy and noisy world, standing out is more challenging than ever. WithFeeling offers a solution to this dilemma by crafting sonic identities that not only capture attention but also resonate on a deeper emotional level. Through their strategic approach, talented team, and diverse portfolio, WithFeeling is not just making noise; they're making sound that matters.

