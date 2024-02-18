US major stocks end Friday’s trading session with losses

(MENAFN) In the United States, major stock exchanges concluded Friday's trading session with losses, marking the end of their fifth consecutive week of positive momentum.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a decline of 145 points, representing a 0.37 percent decrease, settling just shy of 38,628 points as the blue-chip index registered a weekly loss of 1.1 percent.



Simultaneously, the Nasdaq witnessed a substantial drop of 130 points, equivalent to a 0.82 percent decrease, culminating the day's trading at 15,775 points and recording a weekly decline of 1.34 percent.



The S&P 500, another key benchmark, saw a decline of 24 points, reflecting a 0.48 percent decrease, with the index concluding the session at 5,005 points and posting a weekly decrease of 0.42 percent.



The preceding week, ending February 10th, marked a significant milestone for the S&P 500 as it closed above the historic 5,000-point threshold for the first time in its history.



During that week, the index registered a notable weekly gain of 1.4 percent, underscoring the market's buoyancy.



Moreover, the S&P 500 demonstrated remarkable resilience by recording gains in 14 out of the past 15 weeks, a feat reminiscent of market performance observed in 1972. These trends reflect the dynamic nature of the U.S. stock market, characterized by fluctuations influenced by various economic and geopolitical factors.

