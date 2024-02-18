Bankrewards.Io Launches Credits Card Bonuses And Its Advantages

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) USA, September, 27, 2023 – BankRewards.io is a new website that makes it simple to find the latest and greatest bank, brokerage, and credit card sign-up offers . Banks offer lucrative sign-up bonuses, perks, and cashback on purchases to entice new credit card applicants, and bankrewards.io makes it easy to find the best credit card rewards for you.







Did you know that more than 84% of Americans have at least one credit card for their everyday payments? However, there's a surprising fact to consider in 2023: the United States currently holds over $1.031 trillion in credit card debt, according to New York's Federal Reserve Bank.

This figure represents an all-time high in American debt, highlighting the widespread use of credit cards. Understanding this financial landscape, BankRewards.io is on a mission to gather ways to help you save on your everyday expenses. The platform features the cashback details, perks, and sign-up bonuses for over 60 of the best credit cards, so that you can make the most educated decision.

These credit cards offer a percentage of cashback on each credit purchase, and they usually come with a sign-up bonus just for spending a certain amount on the card.

The exact percentage of cashback varies depending on the respective banks, category of spend, and their policies. For example, one card may offer a flat 2% back, while another might offer 3% back on dining and 1% back on everything else. You can find all the details about these offers on the Credit Cards Offers page of the website, where you can sort and filter the available credit card bonuses based on your preferences.

BankRewards.io's Top Credit Card Picks for 2023:

SoFi Credit Card: A great, starting credit card that offers 2% cash back on all purchases. It comes with no annual fees, and, when combined with a SoFi checking account with direct deposit, will increase your cashback to 3%.

Capital One SavorOne: 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, streaming, and groceries. With 1% back on everything else. And there's no annual fee to worry about. You can also enjoy a $200 statement credit after spending just $500. Uber One is also complimentary with this card until November 14, 2024.

Chase Freedom Unlimited: Get a $200 bonus after reaching a $500 spending threshold. You'll automatically receive a steady 1.5% cash back rate with no annual. Plus, earn up to 5% cashback on travel. The card comes with offers from DoorDash and Instacart, along with $10 in monthly GoPuff credit.

American Express Platinum: Earn 80,000 Membership Rewards points from American Express after $6,000 in purchases. This card comes with over $1500 in perks to make up for its annual fee. Including hundreds of dollars in hotel and airline credits, digital entertainment, Walmart+, CLEAR, Uber Cash, and access to its global lounge collection, with access to Priority Pass and Centurion airport lounges around the world. The card gives 5x points on flights and prepaid hotels, with 1x on everything else.

Bilt: Earn cashback on rent with this credit card, alongside 3x points on dining, 2x points on travel, and 1x points on everything else. Get double the points, and free points with qualifying activities every“Rent Day” on the first of each month. Rent payments can go through ACH, as to not incur any credit card payment fees.

To explore these credit card offers and view their details, visit bankrewards.io/cards .

