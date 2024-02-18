Qartn Token Best Crypto Of 2023 And Why FOMO Is Real

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Cardven is an e-commerce platform that gets users closer to a more personalized buying experience with patented crypto tokens that are backed by decentralized merchant credibility, blockchain payment gateways, and artificial intelligence-based product reviews.

In addition to offering unique buying experiences with the lowest crypto fees, Cardven plans to be the centralized hub that connects offline and online merchants through its platform. They are working on new ways to do worldwide door-to-door delivery.

With the Cardven Network, each merchant will be able to connect to their blockchain-based e-commerce platform and sell their products through it. Their products will be easily integrated with the Cardven Network through crypto connectors and APIs.

Can you tell me how the virtual metaverse will be connected with the real world?

Through Cardven Pay, clients are able to buy goods in the real world and in the virtual world at the best price possible, with the smallest possible fee, by integrating large retailers with worldwide shopping websites.

A person who loves shopping can create a virtual instance of themselves on the Cardven Space Portal; that instance will be able to browse through virtual shopping malls and try on clothing as if they were in real life. Not only will this be the best solution in the world of pandemics, but it will also skyrocket sales because it is easier and faster than in real life.

Sports brands, such as Adidas, Nike, and Reebok, among others, are eager to secure their places in the virtual malls that are being developed by Cardven

In the first round of raising capital, Cardven Token raised more than $30 million this month.

Some investors cannot be named as they signed confidentiality agreements, but JPMorgan, Alibaba, Adidas, Nike, Zara, and Pantera Capital's Dan Morehead, among others, participated in the private presale.

More information about the ICO presale is available on their website.