Fitch Ratings upholds Azerbaijan's rating at ‘BB+’, maintains positive outlook

(MENAFN) Fitch Ratings has upheld Azerbaijan's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating at "BB+" and maintained a positive outlook for the country.



"The rating is supported by a very strong external balance sheet, the lowest public debt in the peer group, and financing flexibility from large sovereign wealth fund assets," The rating agency made this announcement in a statement released late on Friday.



"Set against these factors are weak governance indicators, a weak economic policy framework, high albeit declining financial dollarisation, heavy dependence on hydrocarbons, and geopolitical risks," it further mentioned.



In 2023, Azerbaijan experienced a slowdown in economic growth, estimated at 1.1 percent, primarily attributed to contractions within its oil and natural gas sectors. Despite this, Fitch anticipates a rebound in economic expansion, forecasting growth to reach 2.8 percent this year and 2.5 percent in 2025, bolstered by public investment initiatives.



The country witnessed a decline in average inflation to 9 percent last year, with projections indicating a further decrease to 4.5 percent in the current year, as noted by Fitch.



However, Fitch cautioned that Azerbaijan's rating could face downward pressure in the event of significant weakening in its public finances' resilience or a downturn in energy prices adversely affecting its external buffers.



Conversely, there is potential for an upgrade if Azerbaijan demonstrates enhancements in the effectiveness of its policy framework, enabling the economy to better navigate external shocks and mitigate volatility.

