Kuwait's Al-Ojairi Ctr.: Gradual Seasonal Shift From Winter To Spring

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- Al-Ojairi Scientific Center said, Sunday, that the gradual seasonal shift from winter to spring started today.

In a statement to KUNA, the center explained this seasonal shift included dusty winds accompanied with sudden sharp cold dips in temperature.

The center pointed out the change from winter to spring would show an increase in temperature until it settles in the spring season.

During this seasonal shift, the Adhan prayer time would start decreasing in one-minute decrements starting February 23 at 12:02 p.m.

The center concluded with stating that day-time would start lasting longer with the sun rising at 6:25 a.m. local-time and setting at 5:39 p.m., as it ushers in the spring. (end)

