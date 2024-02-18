Nike reveals workforce cuts amid sales struggles, bigger competition

(MENAFN) During trading, Nike shares experienced a decline of up to 4 percent following the announcement by the renowned sportswear company regarding its plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 2 percent. This strategic move aims to address weak sales expectations and heightened competition in the market. While specific details about the number of affected employees were not disclosed, Nike currently employs around 83,700 individuals worldwide.



In a statement, Nike emphasized that the workforce reduction is part of broader efforts to optimize the company's operations and align its resources with its most promising growth opportunities. The decision comes amidst a backdrop of robust interest in sports, health, and wellness, reflecting evolving consumer preferences in the wake of global events.



This initiative follows a previous announcement made in December, wherein Nike unveiled plans to achieve cost savings of up to USD2 billion by streamlining its operations, including workforce reductions and simplification of its product portfolio. The company's move is a response to subdued consumer spending patterns and increased caution among consumers, which have impacted sales performance.



The news of the job cuts had an immediate impact on Nike's stock performance, with shares declining. However, by 19:16 GMT, the losses had moderated, with shares falling by approximately 2.26 percent to USD103.65 per share. Year-to-date, the company's stock has experienced a decline of around 6 percent.



Analysts from Oppenheimer, led by Brian Nagel, downgraded Nike shares, citing expectations of continued sluggish revenue growth due to factors such as fluctuating consumer demand and limited product innovation. While acknowledging the benefits of cost-cutting measures, analysts cautioned that the full impact may take time to materialize, particularly in areas such as product development and innovation.



According to reports, the job cuts will be implemented in two phases, with the first phase commencing immediately and extending into the following week, while the second phase is slated for completion by the end of Nike's fourth quarter. This phased approach reflects Nike's strategic approach to managing its workforce restructuring efforts while minimizing disruptions to its operations.

