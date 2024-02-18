Middle East geopolitical tensions push oil prices higher despite cautions of slowing demand

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced an upward surge on Friday, propelled by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which overshadowed concerns raised by the International Energy Agency (IEA) regarding a potential slowdown in global demand. Brent crude futures saw a notable increase of 61 cents, or 0.74 percent, settling at USD83.47 per barrel, while US crude futures surged by USD1.16, or 1.49 percent, reaching USD79.19 per barrel upon settlement. Throughout the week, Brent crude rose by more than 1 percent, and US crude witnessed a rise of approximately 3 percent.



The surge in oil prices was largely attributed to heightened tensions in the Middle East, coupled with concerns of a broader conflict erupting in the region. These geopolitical uncertainties served to buoy crude prices during the trading session, overshadowing the IEA's warning of a potential slowdown in demand growth.



Despite initial declines in oil prices earlier in the day following the IEA's forecast, sentiment shifted as geopolitical tensions took center stage. The IEA had cautioned about waning momentum in global oil demand growth and revised its growth projections for 2024 downward. This stance diverged from the more optimistic outlook presented by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), placing additional pressure on market sentiment.



Furthermore, concerns about inflation were exacerbated by reports of higher-than-expected producer prices in the United States for January. This development heightened fears that inflationary pressures could escalate, further influencing market dynamics and contributing to the volatility observed in oil prices.



Overall, the interplay between geopolitical tensions, demand forecasts, and inflationary concerns underscored the complex factors influencing oil price movements. While geopolitical risks continue to dominate headlines and support crude prices, uncertainties surrounding demand outlooks and economic indicators remain key drivers of market sentiment in the oil sector.

