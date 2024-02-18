Maninee De: I Am Very Good At Transitioning

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actress Maninee De, who is currently leading a busy professional life as she is seen in two shows- 'Udaariyaan' and 'Dalchini', spoke about switching characters, mentioning that she is very good at transitioning.

In 'Dalchini', Maninee plays the role of Rajrani, while in 'Udaariyaan' she is seen as baby bua.

Talking about switching characters, Maninee said:“When I go to 'Udaariyaan', I suddenly become somebody else. And when I come to 'Dalchini', I'm somebody else. So I'm very good at transitioning. That's a skill set.”

On how she manages doing two daily soaps, simultaneously, the actress said:“I only work for 12 hours. Within those 12 hours, I have tons of scenes on both the sets. I think I've just been very blessed. Also, I'm a very spirited person, extremely driven, and a workaholic. I love my work.”

The 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' fame actress said that she finds fun in every place.

“It never tires me unless it's a very cold day or a very hot day or too much to remember, too much to speak. But, I find fun in every place. I find my joy. I create joy. I don't wait or expect others to do that for me,” Maninee said.

'Dalchini' stars Rohit Chaudhary and Maira Dharti Mehra in the lead. It airs on Dangal.

'Udaariyaan' features Alisha Parveen Khan, Anuraj Chahal and Aditi Bhagat in the lead roles. The show airs on Colors.

--IANS

sp/kvd