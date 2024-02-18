Ripple of conflict in Ukraine affects developing countries and beyond

(MENAFN) The repercussions of the conflict in Ukraine have reverberated strongly across the economies of developing nations, with international reports indicating that these countries have borne the brunt of the war's impact. The fallout from the conflict persists to this day, manifesting in various forms such as the exacerbation of the food crisis, disruptions to supply chains, and a surge in global inflation that continues to defy mitigation efforts.



The escalation of hostilities on February 24, 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation in Ukraine," resulted in significant losses on both sides. However, the ramifications extended far beyond the region, casting the global economy into a state of uncertainty and posing multifaceted challenges. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) responded by revising downward its forecasts for economic growth in 2024, highlighting the enduring impact of both the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.



Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, the IMF's chief economist, underscored the ongoing fragility of the global economy, noting that while it continues to recover from the dual shocks of the pandemic and the war, growth remains subdued compared to pre-crisis levels. Moreover, Gourinchas emphasized the emergence of growing divergences in economic performance among different regions and countries. Developed economies and certain emerging markets exhibit signs of improvement, while others, particularly in Europe, grapple with slowdowns or even slight recessions.



Economic researcher Mazen Arshid emphasized the profound lessons learned from the war in Ukraine, particularly for developing countries heavily reliant on imports. In special statements to "Eqtisad Sky News Arabia," Arshid highlighted the vulnerability of economies to external shocks and underscored the need for resilience-building measures in the face of such uncertainties. The conflict has underscored the interconnectedness of the global economy and the importance of proactive measures to mitigate the fallout from geopolitical tensions on economic stability and growth prospects.

