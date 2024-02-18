Sheikh Thani Crowns Winners Of H H The Amir Sword Endurance Ride

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: H E Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Al Thani crowned the winners of the first three places of the H H the Amir Sword Endurance Ride, which was held at a distance of 120 km at the Marathon village in Sealine yesterday.

H E Sheikh Thani honoured Saif Ahmed Al Mazrouei, the winner of the Sword title, after taking first place on B. San Andreas, owned by the MRM Stud under the supervision of trainer Banwar Singh Rathore, and Salman Fahd Salman Al Hajri, who won second place on Moro Prelon, owned by Mohammed Majid Khalifa Al Shaheen Al Sulaiti, under the supervision of trainer Hassan Khamis Mohammed Al Shahwani, and Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Sultan Al Balushi, who won third place on Casmac Morning Star, owned by Sheikh Mohammed Nawaf Nasser Al Thani, and under the supervision of trainer Ahmed Salem Ahmed Al Balushi.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Endurance Racing Club H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Nawaf Al Thani attributed Qatari equestrianism's development to the support and great interest of the wise leadership.

The Chairman of the Club explained that this year's financial prizes were increased to QR2 adding that more than 100 male and female riders from the country took part in the event.