China rises in semiconductor industry amid technological competition with U.S.

(MENAFN) China's strategic focus on bolstering its domestic electronic chip industry has become increasingly pronounced as it vies for leadership in the global economy. Recognizing the pivotal role of electronic chips across various modern industries, Beijing has intensified its efforts to overcome technological barriers and achieve self-sufficiency in chip manufacturing. This endeavor has taken on heightened significance amidst Washington's efforts to restrict China's access to advanced chip manufacturing technology, viewing it as a means to maintain a competitive edge.



In a significant development in 2023, China marked a major breakthrough in chip production, with Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and Huawei collaborating to develop advanced chips boasting a precision of 7 nanometers. This achievement underscored China's strides in narrowing the technological gap with global leaders in chip manufacturing. As of 2024, China's progress in this realm continues unabated, as evidenced by reports indicating SMIC's establishment of new production lines geared towards manufacturing 5-nanometer chips for Huawei. This latest advancement not only represents a significant milestone for China but also serves as a setback for US efforts to impose restrictions and sanctions on Chinese technology companies.



The technological competition between the United States and China has been characterized by attempts to impede China's advancement in chip manufacturing. Through various restrictions, the US sought to maintain a considerable lead over China in the processor industry, aiming to halt China's progress at a manufacturing precision of 14 nanometers. However, China's successful development of 7-nanometer chips effectively reduced its lag behind the most advanced American technology to five years. With the potential production of 5-nanometer chips on the horizon, China stands poised to further narrow this gap, potentially reducing its lag behind the US to just four years.



China's strides in semiconductor technology underscore its commitment to achieving technological self-reliance and overcoming external constraints. By bolstering its chip manufacturing capabilities, China aims to assert its position as a formidable player in the global technology landscape while mitigating reliance on foreign suppliers. The continued advancement of China's semiconductor industry not only holds implications for its domestic economic development but also reshapes the dynamics of global technological competition.

