Azerbaijan, US To Discuss Prospects For Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has arrived on a visit to the USA, The Ministry of Energy told Trend .

According to the information, during the visit it is planned to hold discussions and a number of meetings on the prospects for the development of bilateral energy cooperation, projects implemented by Azerbaijan in the direction of ensuring international energy security and other topics.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said that Azerbaijan offers an energy source that signifies diversification and security.

"Europe and other allies want to minimize their dependency on Russian gas, and Azerbaijan supplies a source that represents diversification and security via that diversification.

There is a lot of work to be done to extend the current infrastructure, notably in terms of Azerbaijan's role in facilitating the transit of energy resources from central Asia.

Green and renewable energy sources, such as wind and hydrogen power, show potential, demanding investment, legal changes, and strategic planning-all areas where the US government and commercial sector may engage with Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.