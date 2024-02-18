Azerbaijan, US To Discuss Prospects For Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. Azerbaijani
Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has arrived on a visit to the USA,
The Ministry of Energy told Trend .
According to the information, during the visit it is planned to
hold discussions and a number of meetings on the prospects for the
development of bilateral energy cooperation, projects implemented
by Azerbaijan in the direction of ensuring international energy
security and other topics.
Earlier, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said that
Azerbaijan offers an energy source that signifies diversification
and security.
"Europe and other allies want to minimize their dependency on
Russian gas, and Azerbaijan supplies a source that represents
diversification and security via that diversification.
There is a lot of work to be done to extend the current
infrastructure, notably in terms of Azerbaijan's role in
facilitating the transit of energy resources from central Asia.
Green and renewable energy sources, such as wind and hydrogen
power, show potential, demanding investment, legal changes, and
strategic planning-all areas where the US government and commercial
sector may engage with Azerbaijan," the ambassador said.
