               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian Currency Rates For February 18


2/18/2024 2:10:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 18. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on February 18, Trend reports.

With reference to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 26 currencies grew in price while 8 declined compared to February 17.

The CBI states that one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 45,262 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 18

Rial on February 17

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,919

52,869

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,696

47,653

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,022

4,020

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,001

3,994

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,071

6,068

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

506

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,922

136,346

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,036

15,023

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,957

27,935

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,370

5,370

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,063

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,135

31,147

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

25,728

25,690

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,227

2,226

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,363

1,363

1 Russian ruble

RUB

457

458

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,439

27,430

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,184

31,200

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,321

38,263

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,344

1,344

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,607

31,602

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,664

8,661

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,840

5,839

100 Thai baths

THB

116,644

116,623

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,788

8,786

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,541

31,486

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,262

45,227

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,346

9,333

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,890

15,910

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,689

2,683

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

570

570

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,825

12,844

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,681

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,055

75,036

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,837

3,837

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 462,190 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,212 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 427,602 rials, and the price of $1 is 397,092 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 562,000–565,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 606,000–609,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur

MENAFN18022024000187011040ID1107865430

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search