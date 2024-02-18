               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukrainian Forces Eliminate 1,080 Invaders, Destroy 3 Aircraft In Past 24 Hours


2/18/2024 2:09:59 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 402,430 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and February 18, 2024, including 1,080 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Read also: War update: 82 combat engagements on front lines in past 24 hours

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,487 (+11) enemy tanks, 12,198 (+53) armored fighting vehicles, 9,709 (+40) artillery systems, 984 multiple rocket launchers, 674 (+3) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 335 (+3) warplanes, 325 helicopters, 7,449 (+36) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,898 (+2) cruise missiles, 25 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 12,736 (+2) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,540 (+7) pieces of special equipment.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.

