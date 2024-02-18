Ukraine Air Force Commander Says Russians Lost One More Su-34

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber was destroyed in Ukraine this morning.
Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
According to the commander, "the Muscovites again 'have no losses'."
"Today, at around 06:00, another Su-34 'successfully returned' to its base," Oleshchuk wrote.
He added that Ukraine's air defense forces had also shot down 12 enemy Shahed attack drones and a Kh-59 aerial missile in the past 24 hours.
Early on February 17, units of the Ukrainian Air Force destroyed two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers and a Su-35 fighter jet on the eastern front.
