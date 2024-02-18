Argentina reaches first fiscal surplus in more than decade under Leader Javier Milley

(MENAFN) In a significant economic development, the Argentine Ministry of Economy has announced the country's first fiscal surplus in nearly twelve years. This milestone comes as President Javier Mele, who assumed office in December, continues to advocate for stringent spending cuts as part of his economic agenda. The surplus, amounting to USD589 million at the official exchange rate, marks Mele's first full month in power, signaling an encouraging start to his administration's fiscal policies.



This surplus, inclusive of interest payments on public debt, represents a pivotal turnaround in Argentina's financial landscape. According to reports from the official Telam news agency, January's fiscal surplus is the first the country has seen since August 2012 and the first January surplus since 2011. Mele's government is steadfast in its commitment to restoring financial stability, particularly as it negotiates with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding Argentina's substantial USD44 billion loan. Mele has made it clear that achieving a balanced budget is a top priority for his administration.



Economy Minister Luis Caputo emphasized the non-negotiable nature of achieving a zero deficit, underscoring the government's determination to rein in spending and address public debt concerns. Mele, an economist by profession, has advocated for aggressive measures such as significant spending cuts and reduction of public debt, with the ultimate goal of transitioning to a dollarized economy.



Argentina's economic challenges have been exacerbated by factors such as a 50 percent devaluation of the peso, the removal of price controls, and a surge in interest rates. These factors have contributed to a considerable inflation rate, with January seeing a rate of 20.6 percent and an alarming annual rate of 254.2 percent. Despite these hurdles, the emergence of a fiscal surplus signals a promising step forward in Argentina's journey towards economic stability under Mele's leadership.

