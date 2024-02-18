USD Down To KD 0.307, EUR Up To KD 0.331

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of the US Dollar fell on Sunday by 0.06 percent to KD 0.307, while the Euro rose by 0.41 percent to KD 0.331, compared to Thursday's prices, the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) reported.

The CBK said in its daily bulletin that the Pound Sterling rose by 0.23 percent to KD 0.387, the Swiss Franc by 0.49 percent to KD 0.349, while the Japanese Yen stabilized at KD 0.002. (end)

