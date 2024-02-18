               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Gambia On Nat'l Day


2/18/2024 2:08:14 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable to the President of Gambia Adama Barrow, congratulating him on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness wished him further health and wellness, and further progress and prosperity to his country and people. (end)
