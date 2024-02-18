(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Ticos Highlights Friendship Between China and Costa Rica in Photography-Vlog Contests Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Wellness Tourism: What It Is and What Are Its Characteristics Travel Costa Rica Consolidates Its Tourism Plan as a“State Policy” and Places Sustainability as a“Necessity” Travel Increasing Airline Connectivity Between Costa Rica and the Rest of the World Travel Personal Safety Tips When Traveling To Latin America Travel Tamarindo Maintains its Leadership as a Tourist and Commercial Destination in Guanacaste

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle What is body shame? The Search for The Ideal Body Expands Culture & Lifestyle ❤️ ❤️Love Is The Language of The Soul. On Valentine's Day Discover The Color of Love❤️ ❤️ Culture & Lifestyle 5 Opportunities for Improvement inCosta Rican Education this 2024 Culture & Lifestyle The Fun of Carnival in Costa Rica Culture & Lifestyle Carnival around the World, Different Customs a Lot of Fun

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Local News Updated: February 17, 2024 Ticos Highlights Friendship Between China and Costa Rica in Photography-Vlog Contests

WeiyuanFeng, a lover of the well-preserved nature of Costa Rica, reached the peak of Cerro Chirripó, where he took photos showing the flags of both countries

By TCRN STAFF February 17, 2024260 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadLocal News TCRN STAFF - February 17, 2024Cars that are not 100% Electric and Use a Green License Plate Must Return it and Change it, New Regulation in Costa Rica Local News TCRN STAFF - February 17, 2024What Will the Blue Card Mean In Football and When Will It Start to Be Put Into Effect? Local News TCRN STAFF - February 17, 2024Actors from 'Breaking Bad', 'One Piece' and Marvel Will Attend the Costa Rica Comic Con between May 3 And 5 TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

In 2023, the Chinese Embassy in Costa Rica launched the exciting Photography Contest. This call invited Costa Ricans and Chinese to immerse themselves in visual art to capture the essence of friendship between both nations and their cultures. The public response was overwhelming. The photographers, through their unique photographic languages, shared their fascinating stories with China, their affections for the country and its people, as well as their perspectives on the endearing friendship between China and Costa Rica.

1st place: WeiyuanFeng, lover of the well-preserved nature of Costa Rica, reached the peak of Cerro Chirripó, where he took this photo showing the flags of both countries. With the subtle composition, the beautiful symbolism and the effort to reach the highest point in Costa Rica, it wins first place.

2nd place: David Carrión combined the traditional dresses of both countries with two young people, representing the cultures through fashion.

3rd place: Julián Herrera Pérez captured a friendly moment between Isidro Con, renowned Costa Rican artist, painter and sculptor of Chinese origin, and Gloria Bejarano, former first lady of the Republic.

In 2023, the Chinese Embassy in Costa Rica, together with the Costa Rican Embassy in China, enthusiastically celebrated the third edition of the“China from the Tica Look” Vlog Contest, an initiative aimed at strengthening ties between both nations. through the visual narration of the experiences of Costa Rican citizens.

The contest, whose call was extended until September 30, 2023, invited participants to share their experiences through creative videos. The fundamental premise was to show the cultural richness of China and Costa Rica, and highlight the friendship that unites these two countries.

Together, the two organizing embassies carried out the evaluation of the participating vlogs. Awards were given to those videos that stood out, both for their theme and production quality, highlighting the importance of recognizing and celebrating the unique stories that arise from this cultural exchange.

The contest fulfilled the purpose of sharing the wonders of traveling to China, and revealed unique stories of Costa Rican students, families, and citizens who have lived experiences in China for extended periods. With the promise of important prizes for the most outstanding videos, the third edition of the“China from the Tica Look” Vlog Contest stands as a vibrant testimony of the growing connection between China and Costa Rica through the lens of its own citizens-

> - Advertisement - SourceTCRN Staff ViaBeleida Delgado