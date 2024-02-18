Natural Gas Forecast - 13/02: Continues To Plunge (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas market is currently grappling with significant downward pressure, resulting in a prevailing sense of skepticism among investors.

However, despite the pessimistic sentiment, there are indications that we may be approaching a bottom in the near future. This will be especially true if trader start to pay attention to longer-term historical trends and“market memory.”

At the start of Monday's trading session, natural gas prices experienced a gap lower, reflecting the recent negative trend in the market. Over the past few weeks, prices have seen a considerable decline, prompting concerns about finding a floor. Despite this, there have been attempts to reverse the downward trajectory, with Friday's formation of a hammer candlestick signaling a potential shift in momentum.

To confirm a bullish reversal , the market will need to demonstrate strength by reclaiming key levels. Specifically, attention is focused on the $1.80 mark, which has served as a significant level of support in the past. A successful move above $2 would further bolster confidence, potentially paving the way for a push towards $2.25 and $2.50 levels. This is an area that has been important more than once, and therefore it makes a certain amount of sense.

Weather conditions continue to play a crucial role in influencing natural gas prices, with the approaching end of winter signaling reduced demand for heating. Although sporadic winter storms may provide temporary relief, any rallies are likely to be short-lived. Looking ahead, the market is expected to establish a trading range for the year, driven by supply and demand dynamics.

While the current downtrend suggests that we are nearing a bottom, it's important to acknowledge the challenges associated with holding positions in such volatile conditions. Any potential rally from current levels would require significant momentum and a catalyst to sustain upward momentum. For longer-term swing traders, there may be buying opportunities, albeit with caution and limited exposure.

At the end of the day, the natural gas market is facing downward pressure, but signs indicate that we may be approaching a bottom. Reversing the current trend will require strength in reclaiming key levels of resistance. Weather patterns will continue to influence market sentiment, with the transition away from winter likely to dampen demand. Despite the potential for a rebound, caution is advised, and any buying should be approached with careful consideration of risk management strategies , as we could see violent moves in both directions.

