Gold Forecast Today - 13/02: Continue To See Buyers On Dips

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Gold experienced some downward movement in the early hours of Monday's trading session, but there's a prevailing sentiment of "buy on the dip" in the market. This behavior is indicative of the ongoing consolidation phase that gold finds itself in, suggesting that opportunities for value hunting may emerge sooner rather than later.

Should a buying opportunity arise, the $2,010 level appears to be an attractive entry point. However, any upward movement may encounter resistance from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average hovering above. Key price targets to watch include $2,050, $2,065, and $2,075, with a breakthrough above the latter likely signaling a shift towards a more sustained bullish trend .

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

On the flip side, strong support is seen in the $2,000 to $1,980 range, reinforced by the presence of the 200-day EMA. This confluence of support levels adds further credence to the notion of gold being a resilient asset amidst market fluctuations. After all, we have been in the range for quite some time, and therefore it's likely that we will continue to pay close attention to this overall consolidation range.





Central Banks to Implement Rate Cuts

While central banks worldwide are anticipated to implement rate cuts, which traditionally bodes well for gold, geopolitical tensions also play a significant role in influencing gold prices . The current geopolitical landscape, fraught with various conflicts and uncertainties, further underscores gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset.

Considering these factors and the looming specter of massive debt, gold appears to offer a compelling investment proposition from a long-term perspective. While a scenario where gold breaks above current resistance levels seems plausible, a significant downturn below the 200-day EMA would necessitate a reassessment of the market dynamics. However, such an outcome appears unlikely given the current market sentiment, which is characterized by a notable presence of buyers, including central banks.

In essence, gold's outlook remains optimistic, buoyed by a combination of favorable macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical uncertainties. As investors continue to monitor developments closely, the potential for further upside in gold prices remains a distinct possibility, reinforcing its status as a necessary part of your portfolio due to the fact that the geopolitical situation and of course the interest rate situation continues to favor the gold market going much higher.

Ready to trade our Gold price forecast ? We've made a list of the best Gold trading platforms worth trading with.