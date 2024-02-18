XAUUSD Analysis Today - 13/02: Narrow Range Signals Move

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)





According to the recent trading sessions, the price of gold is moving in narrow ranges, and this performance portends a strong upcoming movement in one of the two directions. The announcement of US inflation figures and a package of important British economic data, in addition to the course of global geopolitical tensions, may be all factors that may shape the next movement for the price of gold, which will stabilize around the level Resistance is $2023 per ounce at the time of writing the analysis.



In the bond market, which moves the price of gold alongside the price level of the US dollar, yields were moving very little. The yield on 10-year Treasury bonds fell to 4.16% from 4.18%, late Friday. The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the US Federal Reserve, was steady at 4.48%, where it was late Friday.

Overall, US inflation has fallen enough that the Federal Reserve has hinted that it may cut its key US interest rate several times this year. Such cuts usually stimulate financial markets and the economy, and would relieve the pressure that has built up since the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate to the highest level since 2001. They had previously hoped that interest rate cuts would begin in the month of March , traders have since postponed their forecasts to May or June. Reports showing that the US economy and labor market remain remarkably strong, along with some comments from Federal Reserve officials, are what led to the delay.

Five years ago, most of them predicted that the US economy - the largest in the world - was heading into recession, as monetary policies lifted the widespread inflationary monetary policies that began in 2021. The Fed delayed its benchmark interest rate by 11 times from March 2022 to July. 2023, reaching the highest level in more than two decades. It decreased from 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.4% in December. But the economy continues to grow unexpectedly, hiring jobs and furloughing employees despite longer rising costs.Gold Price Plan Today:

According to the performance on the daily chart, the price of gold is in a neutral position, and the bears will strengthen with a movement of gold prices towards the support levels of 2000 and 1985 dollars per ounce, respectively, and this will happen in case stronger US data comes out to support the Federal Reserve's tightening path. At the same time, it is still better to buy gold from any bearish level, as global geopolitical tensions represent fertile ground for gold and global banking markets are also supported by gold. On the other hand, over time, the bulls will strengthen the gold trend again if prices move towards the 2055 and 2070 US dollar levels, respectively.

