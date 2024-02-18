USD/CAD Analysis Today - 14/02: Post-Surge: USD/CAD Outlook

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Traders who survived yesterday's rocket launch of the USD/CAD are likely looking at the currency pair today and wondering what is next.

It is unlikely that price velocity like Tuesday's will be seen again in the near-term.

Financial institutions which were nervous going into the CPI numbers from the U.S yesterday reacted in a violent manner as their inflation fears were realized. The USD/CAD hit a high of nearly 1.35870 during the lightning quick price action. The currency pair is now near 1.35465.

The higher than anticipated Consumer Price Index numbers from the U.S yesterday likely caused most USD/CAD short sellers agony as they watched their positions turn into losses. The apex values touched however, hit values seen on the 13th of December. While financial houses globally proved they are nervous about what the U.S Federal Reserve will do this coming spring, it appears they are still positioned for an interest rate cut. At this juncture it can be argued the Fed needs to change its rhetoric once again and start to lean towards a more aggressive sounding monetary policy for the mid-term. Tomorrow and Friday will add to near-term nervousness with U.S new data reports Seen After Highs Hit in the USD/CAD

The USD/CAD has shown the ability early this morning to trade a bit lower. The currency pair has mirrored the broad Forex market as some weakness in the USD has emerged early today. No, the USD/CAD is not going to suddenly move violently downwards. Traders will likely have to deal with the higher value range which has been created over the near-term. But speculative traders may believe resistance levels are interesting as technical ratios to consider some selling wagers, but they should keep in mind coming U.S economic data.

The 1.35000 to 1.36000 price range can be assumed technically to offer a wide road map of current probabilities for the USD/CAD. However speculators will want a more precise price territory to look at and may consider the 1.35200 to 1.35700 ratios as potential low and high values. There are no guarantees and traders will need to practice strict risk managemen t the remainder of this week.



Retail Sales numbers will come from the U.S tomorrow. And on Friday the Producer Price Index inflation numbers will be published. Although the USD/CAD is unlikely to be hit by the same type of volatility as seen yesterday, it would be wise for speculators to keep their eyes on tomorrow's consumer spending numbers and Friday's PPI data.

Current Resistance: 1.35560

Current Support: 1.35390

High Target: 1.35710

Low Target: 1.35210

