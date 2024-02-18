Euro Forecast Today- 15/02: Continues To See Slight Weakness

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The euro experienced a slight decline during Wednesday's early trading, reflecting ongoing market weakness following a significant selloff in the previous 24 hours. This is a good sign, as the market continues to search for momentum.

The euro showed signs of stabilization during Wednesday's session, as market participants grappled with uncertainties surrounding central bank policies . The European Central Bank faces pressure to adjust its monetary policy amidst concerns over Germany's recessionary trajectory. This perception suggests that the ECB may need to adopt accommodative measures to support the economy. Meanwhile, in the United States, higher-than-expected consumer price index figures hint at a possible delay in Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Given these factors, the euro's downward trajectory appears logical. However, looking ahead, it's plausible that the euro may attempt to establish a trading range throughout 2024, particularly as both central banks are expected to pursue interest rate cuts. In this scenario, the market could find stability within a defined range, potentially with the 1.05 level serving as a bottom. This is an area that will attract a lot of attention.





To the Upside...

On the upside, the 1.10 level emerges as a significant resistance point . A breakthrough above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average would signal a bullish outlook for the euro, potentially prompting a FOMO scenario among investors. However, the euro's ability to stabilize and reclaim the 1.0750 level remains a key focus.

Conversely, a significant decline below 1.07 could signal further weakness for the euro, potentially leading to a downward move towards the 1.05 level. This is an area that a lot of value hunting could come back into vogue. This is a previous area that has been challenging for sellers to break through to the downside.

Ultiamtely, the euro continues to navigate through a challenging landscape, with uncertainties surrounding central bank policies and economic conditions shaping its trajectory. While downside pressures persist, the prospect of interest rate cuts by both the ECB and the Federal Reserve could contribute to a stabilization in the market. Nonetheless, key resistance and support levels will continue to guide trader sentiment and trading decisions in the EUR/USD pair as there is so much noise out there in the central banks and their intentions. Quite frankly, most of them don't seem to be overly confident on what they will do.

