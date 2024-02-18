Bloomberg Media and SRMG Announce Inaugural Bloomberg Power Players Summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- SRMG) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – 15 February 2024: Bloomberg Media and SRMG announced today the first-ever Bloomberg Power Players Summit, Powered by Asharq Business with Bloomberg in Saudi Arabia. The Summit will take place on 7 March 2024 at the Jeddah Yacht Club, alongside the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.



The event will bring together influential voices in the business of sports, entertainment, and technology to identify the next potential wave of disruption and multibillion dollar investments.



Hosted by Bloomberg’s Business of Sports Chief Correspondent Jason Kelly, the summit will explore key trends and topics shaping the future of sports. Discussions will focus on critical issues such as the influence of private equity in sports investing, evolving dynamics in the world of football with a particular emphasis on the MENA region, and the rise of new opportunities in the esports sector.



The initial speaker lineup features prominent names in the sports industry, each bringing their unique expertise to the Summit. Confirmed speakers include H.E. Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment; Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren; Ralf Reichert, CEO of Esports World Cup Foundation; Carlo Nohra, COO of Saudi Pro League; Susie Wolff, Managing Director of the Formula One Academy; Amanda Staveley, Co-CEO of Newcastle United FC; Craig Levine, Co-CEO of ESL FACEIT Group; Dino Young, Founder and CEO of VSPO; Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans; and Gemma Wright, Senior Managing Director of CVC.



More than 150 esteemed guests, including CEOs and leading decision-makers from leading sports companies are expected to attend, with the Summit’s content accessible globally via Asharq News, Asharq Business with Bloomberg and Bloomberg’s television, radio, and digital platforms.



Karen Saltser, CEO of Bloomberg Media, said, “The inaugural Bloomberg Power Players Summit in Jeddah will serve as a pivotal platform for dealmakers, risk takers and game changers from business, investing, sports, media, and entertainment. The experience is designed to foster meaningful conversations against the backdrop of Saudi Arabia’s dynamic socio-economic landscape, where sports are gaining increasing prominence.”



Jomana R. Alrashid, CEO of SRMG, said, “This summit represents a valuable opportunity to exchange ideas about the future of sports and highlight investment opportunities in this important and growing industry worldwide. Saudi Arabia has emerged as a key player in driving innovation in the sports industry, with a comprehensive strategy over the past several years. The positive impact that this investment has had on tourism, job creation and the socio-demographic of the country and the region, is the reason we partnered with Bloomberg Media to host the Bloomberg Power Players Summit in Saudi Arabia.”



The Bloomberg Power Players Summit is the latest component of the content agreement between SRMG and Bloomberg Media, originally signed in 2018 with the launch of Asharq Business with Bloomberg. The agreement has since expanded to include Asharq Quicktake, the Arabic edition of the Quicktake streaming news platform, and Radio Asharq with Bloomberg, the region’s first Arabic-language radio station dedicated to business news and financial insights.







