Today In Kuwait History

1978 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree appointing Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah as Crown Prince after his nomination was approved by the government.
1981 -- Ibn Sina neurosurgery Hospital opened with a 279-bed-capacity.
1981 -- Al-Jahra Hospital opened to offer health care for residents in Al-Jahra Governorate. The hospital had three major departments: casualty, outpatient and inpatient.
1984 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened the new building of Al-Amiri Hospital. Operations stopped in the hospital building in 1977 with the aim of expanding the facility and creation of new departments.
1986 -- Kuwait Central Library opened its doors for the public. The Library has 60,000 publications, 20,000 Arab periodicals and 4,000 Western periodicals in addition to 9,000 rare books.
2004 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base, built on 35,000 square meters.
2004 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree establishing the supreme council for planning and development. The 32-member council is chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister. (end) gta
