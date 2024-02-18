International Property Show 2024

(MENAFN- Outlook entertainment) This three-day event serves as an ideal platform to trade local and international properties. Being the biggest property sales platform in the Middle East, it offers attendees the opportunity to seize market-leading offers from developers across the region and worldwide, especially through the popular series of country pavilions. The highlight of this event is the Mega Property Show, which features the best bargain offers from UAE developers.



In addition to being a bustling marketplace, IPS provides a complete one-stop-shop experience, featuring banks, financial institutions, legal service providers, real estate agents, and property auction houses on hand to provide buyers with all the necessary tools to finalize their purchase.



Apart from the marketplace, the event also includes workshops, training sessions, and B2B meetings as part of its high-level conference component. Here, real estate experts, government officials, and representatives from regulatory bodies discuss various topics that include local, regional, and global market trends, regulatory issues, and the latest on cross-border real estate transactions.





