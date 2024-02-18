Biden Says Going To Fight For Continued Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden has said that he will make every effort to get Congress to approve aid for Ukraine and expressed confidence that it would finally be possible to do so.

The U.S. leader told this to reporters after a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"I spoke with Zelensky this afternoon to let him know that I was confident we're going to get that money [to support Ukraine]," he said.

Biden stressed that a lot was at stake and pointed to NATO's decisive role in this matter.

Biden noted that the Ukrainian people continued to defend their country "bravely and heroically." He also called "absurd" and "unethical" the decision by the House of Representatives to go on vacation at a time when aid for Ukraine is so vital.

"I'm going to fight to get them the ammunition they need," he said.

According to a readout of Biden's call with Zelensky, posted on the White House's website, Ukraine's military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka after Ukrainian soldiers had to ration ammunition "due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction. resulting in Russia's first notable gains in months."

Zelensky and Biden in a call on Saturday discussed the situation on the battlefield.