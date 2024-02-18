Ukraine's Special Operations Forces Show Footage Of Their Work In Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have released a video showing their work in the embattled city of Avdiivka.

The SOF's press service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The defense of this city fell on the shoulders of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers from infantry, assault, artillery brigades, special services and the Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The 3rd Separate Special Purpose Regiment named after Prince Sviatoslav the Brave took part in the battles for Avdivka from the beginning to the end of the defensive operation," the post said.

SOF operators fulfilled many tasks during the defense of the city, including reconnaissance and surveillance, providing fire support to the infantry, working with FPV drones and drops, adjusting artillery and aircraft, assault operations, sniper work, laying mines, etc.

As was reported earlier, the Ukrainian military withdrew from Avdiivka to the second line of defense, where they will be able to fight more effectively. The enemy outnumbered Ukrainian forces in men and materiel.

