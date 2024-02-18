War Update: 82 Combat Engagements On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eighty-two combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"In total, the enemy launched 13 missile strikes, 104 air strikes and 169 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas," the General Staff said.

On the night of February 17-18, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones. Information about this attack is being clarified.

Enemy air strikes targeted Stohnii, Chorne, Sadovod, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Moskovka and Zahryzove in the Kharkiv region, Makiivka, Serebrianske Forestry and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Novosadove, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Semenivka, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Tonenke, Terny, Ivanivske, Orlivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, as well as Robotyne and Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka and Torske, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 14 enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks near Lastochkyne, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the invaders made 23 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks south of Prechystivka and west of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy made 13 unsuccessful attempts to attack Ukrainian positions west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian forces continued to hold their positions and repel enemy assaults. Despite significant losses, the enemy still attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the past day, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful assaults.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continued to inflict losses on enemy personnel and materiel, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

On February 17, Ukrainian aircraft struck 14 enemy troop concentration areas and three enemy air defense systems.

Ukrainian rocket forces struck an enemy troop concentration area, two command posts, four artillery pieces, four ammunition depots, and an electronic warfare station of the enemy.