Casa Milano Unveils Luxurious Home Solutions Hub in Qatar

(MENAFN- Creatives Amplified) Casa Milano, the distinguished provider of luxury home solutions, celebrated the grand opening of its newest showroom in the heart of Doha with a spectacular event on January 25, 2024. The showroom, located on Salwa Rd, Doha, spans three floors and covers an impressive 2,700 square metres, making it one of the largest luxury showrooms in the region.



The much-anticipated opening ceremony was attended by various notable figures, including Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, Anis Sajan, Vice-Chairman of Danube Group, and Mohammed Ibrahim Al Naema, Group Vice Chairman of Dyarco, along with members of the media, highlighting the significance of Casa Milano's expansion in Qatar. The inauguration featured an elegant event schedule, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Azhar Sajan, Chairman, and Vice Chairman. Speeches, a cake-cutting ceremony, and a networking and showroom tour session followed.



The showroom, now open to the public from Thursday, January 25, 2024, showcases Casa Milano's evolution from a luxury sanitary ware and tiles brand to a comprehensive home solutions destination showcasing Luxury Sanitaryware, Tiles & Slabs, Kitchens & Wardrobes and Parquet Flooring.



Azhar Sajan, the visionary Director of Casa Milano, expressed his excitement about the venture, stating, "Casa Milano is here to bring the art of luxe living to your home." The showroom showcases counter bowls, showers, sanitary ware, tiles/slabs, and solid surfaces, each uniquely designed to create an immersive experience, transcending the traditional retail space concept.



With a portfolio that includes prestigious brands such as Italgraniti, Glass Design, Devon & Devon, Roberto Cavalli, Maison Valentina, Isvea Italy, Cora, Ter Hurne, Tonino Lamborghini, Vado and more, Casa Milano offers an exclusive assortment of meticulously crafted products. The showroom presents 54 design mock-ups, providing customers with a visual preview before turning their chosen design into reality.



Azhar Sajan shared his vision for introducing Casa Milano to the Qatari market, emphasising the brand's commitment to bringing the latest global innovations in the home solutions industry to Qatar. He noted, "Qatar presents a significant opportunity for us, given the growing interest among residents in renovating their homes and exploring diverse design trends."



The event played host to live cooking demonstrations and also witnessed the distribution of exclusive giveaways as tokens of appreciation. Azhar Sajan highlighted the significance of Casa Milano's presence in Qatar, continuing, "Casa Milano’s commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury home solutions and its excellence in design and innovation is evident in the fusion of Italian design and state-of-the-art technology showcased in our new showroom."





