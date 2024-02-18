Creta, Thomas Vu, and Lloyds Investment Group Join Forces to Launch $1 Billion Fund, Accelerating Global Growth of Web3 Game Industry

(MENAFN- EmailWire) DUBAI, UAE (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Creta, the leading Triple-A quality metaverse gaming platform, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Lloyds Investment Group, a globally recognized private investment fund headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Thomas Vu, the former executive producer behind League of Legends and Netflix's Arcane.

"Lloyds Investment Group”, with a primary focus on the energy, infrastructure, technology, and real estate sectors, is now exploring opportunities to expand its presence in the digital economy and digital content sector. This collaboration involves the establishment of a new fund, currently sized at $1 billion, as well as contributing efforts to assist Creta in establishing robust networks.

Also by leveraging strategic partnerships with global financial powerhouses, major corporations and Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds affiliated with Lloyds Investment Group, Creta will expand its business to play a pivotal role in its vast ecosystem. This collaboration underscores Creta’s commitment to driving growth and innovation in the Web3 gaming market across the MENA region.

The new fund will offer high-potential developers and content providers the opportunity to access funding for innovative Fintech, digital content, and AI technology development, which can drive success on the Creta Platform. The launch of the USD$1 billion Fund reflects the recognition of the growing importance of the gaming and digital industry, with the belief that WEB3.0 contents and technology will shape future social interactions, leisure activities, and work dynamics on the Creta Platform. It is envisioned that games will form integral components of the Creta Multiverse and Platform, presenting opportunities beyond the current $300 billion gaming industry."

Locus Chain, a pioneering blockchain protocol, renowned for its revolutionary approach in replacing central game servers, is joining the newly established fund. By aligning with this initiative, Locus Chain reaffirms its commitment to driving innovation and fostering growth alongside Creta’s partners.

In addition to its exceptional technical and creative prowess, Creta has garnered recognition for its immense potential through collaborations with industry luminaries such as Yoshiki Okamoto, renowned for his work on Street Fighter 2, Resident Evil, and Monster Strike, and Thomas Vu, the Executive Producer behind League of Legends and Netflix's Arcane.





