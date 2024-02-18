               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Bias Prevails Setups On EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD


2/18/2024 1:03:45 AM

USD Dollar Forecast: Bullish Bias Prevails; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD

What does it mean for price action? Get My Guide USD/CAD FORECAST - TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Following a rebound from trendline support, USD/CAD pushed higher on Friday, closing above its 200-day simple moving average – a positive signal for price action. Should the pair build upon its recent gains over the coming days, resistance can be spotted at 1.3545, followed by 1.3585. Beyond this ceiling, bulls will have their sights on 1.3620 – the 61.8% Fib retracement of the November/December slump.

On the flip side, if sellers return and spark a move lower, technical support stretches from 1.3480 to 1.3460. Breaching this technical floor will be a tough task for the bears, but in the event of a breakdown, a rapid descent towards 1.3415 could be around the corner. From here onwards, additional losses could bring 1.3380 into sharper focus.

USD/CAD TECHNICAL CHART

USD/CAD Chart Created Using TradingView

