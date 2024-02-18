FM Advocates For International Action To Halt War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Munich, Feb. 18 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Saturday, held meetings with counterparts and international officials taking part at the Munich Security Conference, urging for a decisive international stance to end the ongoing war on Gaza and alleviate the unprecedented humanitarian crisis.Safadi underscored Jordan's steadfast rejection of the displacement of Palestinians, emphasizing the need for sustained and adequate humanitarian aid delivery throughout the Gaza Strip. He reiterated that a lasting solution to regional security and stability hinges on a two-state resolution, fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people for statehood along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.The Minister cautioned against Israeli violations of international law and humanitarian standards, particularly highlighting the potential ramifications of military operations in Rafah, a city hosting numerous Palestinian refugees seeking refuge from continuous Israeli aggression.In addition to his diplomatic engagements, Safadi conveyed Jordan's unwavering support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), emphasizing its critical role in sustaining the livelihoods of millions of Palestinians in Gaza.Among the dignitaries Safadi conferred with on the conference sidelines were Foreign Ministers from Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Portugal, Sweden, Croatia, and German officials overseeing economic cooperation and development, alongside the Executive Director of the World Food Program.In a televised interview with the Qatar-based news broadcaster Al Jazeera, Safadi reiterated Jordan's persistent efforts to mobilize international support, stressing the urgent need to halt Israeli aggression and prevent further escalation, which could trigger a broader regional conflict.Highlighting His Majesty King Abdullah II's concerted diplomatic efforts, Safadi emphasized the global recognition of the gravity of the situation and the imperative for collective action to address Israel's disproportionate actions.He warned against the potential escalation of tensions, particularly as the region approaches the holy month of Ramadan, underscoring the broader implications for global security if the conflict persists unabated.Jordan, Safadi affirmed, remains committed to diplomatic avenues, underscoring the importance of regional and international cooperation in addressing the underlying causes of the crisis and advancing a just and lasting solution for the Palestinian people.The minister stressed that the pursuit of peace and security necessitates tangible steps towards recognizing Palestinian statehood and refraining from unilateral actions that exacerbate tensions and undermine prospects for a peaceful resolution.