Israeli Occupation Detains 7,060 Palestinians From West Bank Since October

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

The Israeli occupation forces have arrested nearly 7,060 Palestinians from the occupied West Bank since the start of the aggression on the Gaza Strip last October, according to the Palestinian Commission of Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners Affairs.

In a joint statement Saturday, the commission highlighted that the tally of arrests includes those who have been arrested from homes, across military barricades, those who had to surrender themselves under pressure, those who were taken hostage, those who were remained in captivity and those who have been released later.

The arrests were followed by intimidation, assaults and beating, in addition to massive vandalism and devastation of Palestinian homes, impounding their vehicles and taking over their monies, the statement pointed out.