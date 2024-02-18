Henry, Seifert Ruled Out Of NZ’S T20is Against Australia; Sears, Young Called In

(MENAFN- IANS) Auckland, Feb 18 (IANS) Fast-bowler Matt Henry and wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert have been ruled out of New Zealand's upcoming T20I series against Australia, with Ben Sears and Will Young called in as their replacements, said New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Henry suffered some hip soreness following New Zealand's second Test against South Africa in Hamilton and NZC said he will require a short period of rest and strengthening to ensure he is fit for the Test series against Australia happening later in the month.

NZC added that Seifert has been withdrawn from the squad due to a torn abductor suffered while training for his domestic team Northern Districts earlier in the week. Head coach Gary Stead said he was confident both players would make swift recoveries ahead of important series and events later in the year.

“Matt's understandably disappointed, but a break for the T20Is will ensure he's fully fit and ready to go for the Tests against Australia later this month. We're gutted for Tim who has been a strong performer over recent series and is an important part of the squad. We're hopeful he'll make a swift recovery ahead of an important period of T20I cricket for the team.”

Stead added that Sears and Young were strong replacements for the injured duo of Henry and Seifert.“Ben showed in his recent performances against Pakistan that he is a talented T20 bowler capable of influencing games of cricket for New Zealand.”

“Will has been a regular in the environment across formats for some time now and his recent performances for the Central Stags in the Super Smash show he his more than capable to contribute at this level.”

The New Zealand T20I squad assembles in Wellington on Sunday and Monday, ahead of the first T20I against Australia at Sky Stadium on Wednesday. The second and third T20Is will take place on February 23 and 25 respectively at Eden Park, Auckland.

New Zealand updated squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult (games 2 & 3), Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (game 1) and Will Young

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa

--IANS

nr/bc