MUSICAL ARTIST, SHARON., APPLIES FOR FUNDING TO RESEARCH WHY DANCE MUSIC IS HELPING TO HEAL HER ONCE BROKEN BRAIN

MUSICAL ARTIST, SHARON., APPLIES FOR FUNDING TO RESEARCH WHY DANCE MUSIC IS HELPING TO HEAL HER ONCE BROKEN BRAIN

Musical Artist“SHARON.” (spelled with all caps and a dot) had the unfortunate experience of having her brain fall apart as she was interrogated for hours in a domestic violence incident that landed her in a comatose state for almost a year and a half. It was music that helped her to navigate stairs and relearn how to walk and talk, escape, and eventually remember who she was.

As she rebuilds her neuroagility she has applied for funding from funds like, AIG Grant and hopes to grab the attention of Venture Capitalists interested in researching vibrations and how it can influence an HPA Axis to promote wellbeing.

SHARON. hypothesizes that with further research and Machine Learning, we can potentially create customized digital prescriptions that are affordable to create and easy to deliver.

Her startup is titled“Music Cures Ai” after the release of her Toxic + (pronounced Toxic Positivity) EP of the same name,“Music Cures Vol. 1,” which was re-released this last week.

SHARON. Hopes to meet and work with smart co-founders who can help her bring her dreams to life.

Her website is MusicCuresAi.

Live To Tell / The Roof Is On Fire by SHARON