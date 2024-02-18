Jordan Experiences Cold Weather With Rainfall, Gradual Improvement Ahead

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 18 (Petra) – Sunday's weather conditions are expected to be cold, with partial cloud cover and intermittent showers of rain in the northern and central regions.These showers may become heavy at times during the afternoon hours. Limited areas in the eastern and southwestern parts may also experience brief light showers. Moderate and occasionally active westerly winds are forecast.Additionally, the weather service issued a warning regarding potential hazards, including reduced visibility due to morning fog, especially in the highlands. Motorists should exercise caution on rainy roads, and there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in valleys and low-lying regions in the north.Moving to Monday, a slight decrease in temperatures is predicted, maintaining cold weather across many areas. The sky will be partially cloudy to cloudy, with rain showers anticipated in the most regions.Heavy showers are possible in the northern and central parts of the Kingdom, while winds will be moderate, occasionally picking up in speed, blowing from the west.Tuesday will see a slight uptick in mercury levels, with cold weather prevailing in most areas. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience pleasant conditions.Some low-level clouds may appear, and there is a slight chance of light morning rain showers in the northern and central regions. The winds will be moderate, blowing from the north with a westerly component.Today's peak temperatures will be between 8 and 14 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 5C or even 4C in the southern highlands at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 23C and lows of 13C.