Bhargav Ojapali's 'Bibhabori' Enchants Audiences In Assamese Film 'Tumi Mor Anurag'

In a harmonious fusion of music and cinema, Bhargav Ojapali's latest musical creation, "Bibhabori," has found its way into the heart of an Assamese cinematic gem, "Tumi Mor Anurag." The film, a tender tale of love blossoming in the quaint setting of Howly, captures the essence of romance amidst the backdrop of small-town charm.
"Tumi Mor Anurag" narrates the story of Anurag, a young man from the bustling city, who finds himself immersed in the idyllic world of a provincial college in Howly. Amidst a crowd of admirers, it is the vivacious Nilanjana who captivates Anurag's attention. Her carefree spirit and effervescence breathe new life into Anurag's otherwise mundane existence.
At the heart of this cinematic journey lies the soul-stirring composition by Bhargav Ojapali. Renowned for his prowess as a senior sound engineer and music producer based in New Delhi, Bhargav Ojapali brings his rich expertise to the forefront, infusing "Tumi Mor Anurag" with a melodic tapestry that resonates deeply with audiences.
With an illustrious career spanning collaborations with industry giants such as MIKA Singh, Kailash Kher, and Papon, Bhargav Ojapali's musical brilliance shines through in "Bibhabori." His contribution to the film not only enriches the auditory experience but also adds depth and emotion to the narrative canvas.
Speaking about his involvement in the project, Bhargav Ojapali expressed his excitement, stating, "It's been a privilege to be a part of 'Tumi Mor Anurag.' Crafting the title song, 'Bibhabori,' has been a labor of love, and I am thrilled to see it complementing the film's poignant storytelling."
As audiences prepare to embark on this cinematic journey of love and longing, "Tumi Mor Anurag" promises to leave an indelible mark on their hearts, with Bhargav Ojapali's enchanting melody guiding them every step of the way.
Director, Producer & Cinematographer
Sushanta Bhattacharjee
Story, Screenplay & Dialogues
Dimpi Saud
Creative Producers
Dimpi Saud
Sushanta Bhattacharjee
Pragya Subedy
Editor
Manabjyoti Baruah
Vocals & Music
Bhargav Ojapali
Executive Producer
Pragya Subedy
Associate DOP
Nilkamal Bob
