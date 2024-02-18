Kharkiv Region Suffers More Than 20 Russian Strikes During Day - Military Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have struck more than 20 times in the Kharkiv region today, most of them in the Kupiansk direction.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

" The Kharkiv region is under intense shelling from the Russian Federation. The enemy is using artillery, guided aerial bombs, and missiles with high intensity. They are targeting civilian infrastructure. Today alone, more than 20 attacks were made, most of them in the Kupiansk direction," he wrote.

In particular, Russian troops tried to shoot at a civilian enterprise in the village of Tsyrkuny, Kharkiv district, with S-300 air defense systems. There were no casualties.

According to the head of the regional police, Volodymyr Tymoshko, there were three strikes in the area of Tsyrkuny.

Woman rescued from rubble inregion's Kupiansk, search for two more people ongoing

As reported, Russian troops shelled Kupiansk at around 1:30 p.m. on February 17, destroying a two-story building and several private houses, injuring five people. According to the police, the invaders dropped more than 10 guided and high-explosive bombs on residential areas.

At about 6:40 p.m., the Russians hit a utility company with bombs. A search operation is underway at both locations, as there may be people under the rubble.

In the Kupiansk district, two educational institutions were damaged as a result of the strikes.