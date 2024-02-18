Ukrainian, Czech Presidents Discuss Joint Production Of Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Czech counterpart Petr Pavel have discussed in Munich the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries' defense industries, including the joint production of weapons.

Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"A very specific and informative meeting with the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel. We talked about defense support for Ukraine, enhancing cooperation between the defense industries of our countries and the joint production of weapons," he wrote.

Zelensky stressed that he appreciates the Czech Republic's support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula, as well as comprehensive assistance to Ukraine and Ukrainians.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine