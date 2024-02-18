Two Killed In Russian Attack On Kramatorsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescue workers have recovered the body of another person from under the rubble of a building damaged by a Russian strike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.
Vadim Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"One more dead in Kramatorsk. Rescuers have retrieved the body of a 23-year-old man from under the rubble of a house," he wrote.
According to operational information, one more person is under the ruins.
Filashkin later added that 26 rescuers continued to work in Kramatorsk. A further 24 rescuers are working at the site of the Russian attack on a school in Sloviansk, with a man likely remaining under the rubble there. Read also:
Russians hit Sloviansk and Kramatorsk with missiles, people under rubble
Earlier reports said that a Russian attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, had killed a woman.
Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin, Telegram
