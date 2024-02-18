               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Increased Imports Of Milk And Cream


2/18/2024 12:09:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January this year, 1074 tons of milk and cream were imported to Azerbaijan, the value of this amount of milk and cream amounted to AZN 1 mln 650 k , Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

They are 149 tons (16.1%) more in volume than in the same period last year and $ 576k (25.8%) less in value.

Last month, the import costs of milk and cream amounted to 0.1% of the total value of Azerbaijan's imports.

