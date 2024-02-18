Azerbaijan Increased Imports Of Milk And Cream

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January this year, 1074 tons of milk and cream were imported
to Azerbaijan, the value of this amount of milk and cream amounted
to AZN 1 mln 650 k , Azernews reports, citing the
State Customs Committee.
They are 149 tons (16.1%) more in volume than in the same period
last year and $ 576k (25.8%) less in value.
Last month, the import costs of milk and cream amounted to 0.1%
of the total value of Azerbaijan's imports.
