Head Of Azerbaijan Army General Staff Visits Several Military Units In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General
Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, the
Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev,
and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry visited several
military units stationed in the liberated territories, Azernews reports.
Having met with the leadership, brigade commanders, their
deputies and commanders of separate military units of the Land
Forces, the Chief of the General Staff delivered to the command
staff the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed
Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, as well as gave relevant instructions on
their fulfillment.
The Chief of the General Staff inquired about the provision of
reservists involved in training sessions on mobilization training
and practical training, observed combat and fire training, and gave
instructions on their improvement. It was emphasized that most of
the reservists involved in the training sessions are reserve
servicemen who participated in the Patriotic War and subsequent
operations.
The Chief of the General Staff instructed to pay special
attention to the continuation of measures for mobilization training
and the creation of mobilization reserves in a planned manner, as
well as to the regular conduct of training sessions to maintain
reserve servicemen's combat training at a high level.
Colonel General K. Valiyev also inquired about the progress of
the command-staff exercises held with the involvement of
mobilization reserves. The Chief of the General Staff, who arrived
at the exercises' venue and the training points deployed in the
field conditions, heard the reports of the relevant high-ranking
officers.
Specific tasks to further improve the quality of the exercises,
as well as increase the level of professionalism and combat
training of the involved military personnel were assigned to the
command staffs of the military units.
Then, the Chief of the General Staff, who arrived at the
military units of the Rocket and Artillery Troops, emphasized the
importance of improving the quality of exercises and training,
increasing the intensity of their conduct in the field conditions,
as well as refining the practical skills of combat crews.
Colonel General K. Valiyev, who visited the military units
stationed in the Kalbajar and Lachin directions, was reported
regarding the work being done. The Defense Minister's instructions
on the planned implementation of measures at military facilities
being under construction, as well as the timely completion of the
work were delivered to the relevant high-ranking officers.
