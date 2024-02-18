Economic Impact Of COVID-19 Variants: Is World Ready For Another Wave?

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
At a World Economic Forum discussion in Davos, World Health
Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned
that societies were 'still not prepared' for what could be on the
horizon.
We must recognize that the emergence of COVID-19
variants presents not only a public health challenge but also a
significant economic threat. These variants have the potential to
disrupt global trade, undermine consumer confidence, and derail
economic recovery efforts. It is imperative that governments,
businesses, and international organizations work together to
mitigate the economic impact of these variants, prioritize
vaccination campaigns, and implement targeted measures to support
affected industries and communities. Failure to address the
economic consequences of COVID-19 variants could prolong the
pandemic's grip on our economies and hinder our collective efforts
towards a sustainable recovery.
Here poses the questions: Are the countries of the world ready
for COVID-19 variants? What measures should be taken for this?
Speaking to Azernews , Nick Nwolisa, Economics
teacher at the International School of Azerbaijan and Adjunct
lecturer at Azerbaijan Technical University, noted that the
lingering effects of COVID-19 persist even in 2023:
"Not all countries have recovered from the economic downturn
created by mitigating the effects of COVID-19. For most countries,
both the fiscal side of the economy and even monetary agencies are
still working on ways to control the deflationary effect of
COVID-19. So, any sudden shock through the emergence of new
variants will definitely drastically affect the global
economy."
He added that countries should continue implementing measures to
ensure that consumers are still able to purchase goods and services
while also ensuring that general production does not decline.
Otherwise, countries will be faced with the double-edged sword of
fighting inflation and unemployment, leading to increased cost of
living, production, and reduction in product quantity on the
shelves, which are equally unaffordable to the general population,
eventually leading to recession.
"To prevent this, countries should take preventive measures and
think of long-term strategies. This would entail early intervention
in sectors such as small businesses that are mostly affected. It's
never too early to provide small businesses with conciliatory
measures by purposefully reducing the tax burden and reallocating
resources through budgetary funds to supplement small businesses,
ensuring sustained productivity and curtailed unemployment," Nick
Nwolisa concluded.
Dr. Nidal Salim , Director and founder of the
Global Institute for Water Environment and Health (GIWEH Genève,
Switzerland), stated in his interview with Azernews that when governments or the World Health
Organization speak about this issue, they usually emphasize the
need for governments to take measures:
"This can be presented in increasing the number of tests and
implementing measures for the observation of COVID-19. In our
opinion, measures need to be taken to prepare countries from an
environmental perspective. Each country should prepare itself to
cover its basic needs and the local market, such as through home
farming, to ensure food security and reduce reliance on
imports."
He added that governments must move quickly to prepare and cover
the basic needs for their countries:
"Basic human needs such as food, health, water, and energy must
be completely independent and covered by the country to avoid
placing a burden on the economy. Governments should also develop
policies and strategies for sustainable development based on a
green economy, utilizing youth initiatives and encouraging
technological advancements in agriculture and irrigation."
According to him, these measures are essential to reduce the
impact of the looming economic crisis caused by factors such as
COVID-19, political instability, and climate change."
