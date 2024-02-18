               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Snowfall In Higher Reaches Of J&K


2/18/2024 12:00:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) Snowfall started in the higher reaches as light rain lashed the plains in J&K on Sunday.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has forecast widespread rain and snow in the union territory from Sunday till Wednesday.

Srinagar had 5.8, Gulmarg minus 1.4 and Pahalgam 2.5 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 1.5 and Kargil 2.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 13, Katra 11.8, Batote 8.1, Bhaderwah 2.4 and Banihal 7 as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

sq/dpb

MENAFN18022024000231011071ID1107865158

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search